Money Man: Baker agrees to $59M, 4-year deal with Cardinals

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has agreed to terms on a $59 million, four-year contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.
The team announced the deal on Tuesday. Baker's agent David Mulugheta confirmed the terms and that $33.1 million is guaranteed.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Baker played in college at Washington and was drafted in the second round in 2017.
The former Bellevue star is quickly become a cornerstone for the Cardinals' defense and led all NFL defensive backs with 147 tackles last season, including 104 solo tackles.