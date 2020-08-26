x
Money Man: Baker agrees to $59M, 4-year deal with Cardinals

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has agreed to terms on a $59 million, four-year contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The team announced the deal on Tuesday. Baker's agent David Mulugheta confirmed the terms and that $33.1 million is guaranteed. 

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Baker played in college at Washington and was drafted in the second round in 2017. 

The former Bellevue star is quickly become a cornerstone for the Cardinals' defense and led all NFL defensive backs with 147 tackles last season, including 104 solo tackles.