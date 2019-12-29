Delisa Lynch celebrated a very Beast Mode birthday with Seahawks fans in Kirkland this weekend. Marshawn's mom, known as Momma Lynch, was surrounded by fans at Smoke & Shine BBQ Grill in Kirkland.

"This is... one of the best birthdays ever, because I'm back home with the 12s!" Momma Lynch said Saturday.

Fellow NFL mom Beverly Sherman was also on hand to celebrate, the night before her son Richard Sherman and the 49ers face Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks in a primetime showdown on KING 5.

Both moms expressed their gratitude for the Seahawks community and how much it meant for them to reunite with fans in the Pacific Northwest.

"I miss the 12s so much," Mama Sherman said. "The Seahawks don't know what they did to my life when they moved my boy and took these beautiful people away from me."

Momma Lynch shared how she supports Beast Mode before every game.

"You know what, I've been texting Marshawn since college days and what I tell him on Sunday morning is 'play safe, play smart, and have fun.' So that's the same advice I would give my baby today: Have fun!"

