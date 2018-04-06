For the past several seasons, the offensive line has been the one glaring weakness for the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite using several early draft choices on linemen in recent years and trading multiple draft picks for veteran tackle Duane Brown last season, the unit has remained one of the league’s worst. Russell Wilson has continued to scramble for his life, while Seattle’s run game has ranked No. 25 and No. 23 overall the past two seasons, respectively.

Finally realizing the Seahawks needed a major change after failing to show improvement in the trenches, coach Pete Carroll gave ex-line coach Tom Cable his walking papers in January and brought back the well-respected Mike Solari as his replacement.

Solari, who previously enjoyed successful stops with the Chiefs and 49ers, brings 24 years of NFL coaching experience with him to Seattle. Most recently, he served as an offensive assistant for the Packers in 2015 and as the Giants offensive line coach in 2016 and 2017.

As the calendar turns to June, Solari hasn’t had much time to start molding his new group of players into a cohesive, functional unit, but Carroll already sees plenty of positives on the practice field during OTAs.

When asked about his first impressions of Solari and his impact on the offensive line on Wednesday, Carroll said: “Mike is already putting his stamp on these guys and he comes about it in a really classic fashion style of teaching and coaching and expectations and standards.”

Seattle hasn’t done much personnel-wise to upgrade the offensive line this offseason, though the Seahawks did sign hulking guard D.J. Fluker, who played for Solari in New York last season and should help the run game find traction.

Instead, the Seahawks are banking on Solari’s traditional approach bringing out the best in a line that should have far more continuity in 2018 than previous seasons. Along with Brown returning for his first full season with the team blocking Wilson’s blind side, Seattle will also bring back starters Justin Britt, Germain Ifedi, and Ethan Pocic as well as key reserves George Fant and Rees Odhiambo.

Though the group remains a question mark, Seattle has beefed up spending and draft investment in an effort to help the line turn the corner. If Fluker pans out and Ifedi maintains his starting spot at right tackle, Seattle should open the season with an offensive line featuring three former first-round picks and two former second-round selections.

Now, it’ll be up to Solari to coach this unit filled with underachievers towards playing to its maximum potential, and Carroll believes the process is already well under way.

“I see our guys – the format of our conceptually is a little bit different,” Carroll said of Solari. “He has an opportunity to put a stamp on us and he’s already doing that.”

