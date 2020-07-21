Former Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett retires after 11 pro seasons

Michael Bennett, formerly an integral part of the Seattle Seahawks, announced he was retiring from the NFL.

SEATTLE — Veteran defensive end and three-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett is retiring after 11 NFL seasons.

The 34-year-old Bennett played for five teams and was an integral part of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2013 NFL championship.

He said Tuesday on Instagram that the 2019 season, which he split between New England and Dallas, was his last.

Bennett signed onto the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in April 2009. He was waived in October of that year.

Bennett went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until he was signed on by the Seahawks once again in 2013, this time as an unrestricted free agent.

Bennett was with the Seahawks until he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles by the Seahawks in March 2018.