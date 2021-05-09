x
Metcalf turns in respectable 100 time, finishes last in heat

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn't catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at USA Track and Field's Golden Games in California.
WALNUT, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn't catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at USA Track and Field's Golden Games in California.

He finished ninth out of nine runners but in a respectable official time of 10.37 seconds. 

Although Metcalf didn't earn a spot in the final, he did pick up the respect of sprinters who were out to prove that track speed was far different from football fast. 

Wearing earrings and a gold necklace, Metcalf burst out of the blocks in fine fashion. 

He wasn't left behind either and pretty much kept in the mix until the finish line. 

The winner of his heat was Cravon Gillespie, who finished in 10.11 seconds to barely edge Mike Rodgers.

Over both heats, DK finished with a better time than two guys, a third was disqualified.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf's time in 100-meter race at the Golden Games. DK barely finished last in Heat 2 and failed to qualify for the day's final race.