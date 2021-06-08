Metcalf back with Seahawks after testing 100-meter dash

DK Metcalf is back at his day job as a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks after running the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field's Golden Games last month.

Metcalf, at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, had a respectable showing with a 10.37-second effort in the sprint.

He finished last in his heat, and failed to advance in the competition. Metcalf's focus was on making the Olympic team, but he says he's now focused on the Seahawks and OTA's.

On Monday, it was announced Metcalf will take part in MLB's All-Star Weekend Celebrity Softball Game. Metcalf says he would compare his game to Hank Aaron. He calls his game subtle, but very good at his craft, like Aaron. Although, Metcalf admitted today that he has very little experience on the diamond, unless you count t-ball.

Now, he's directing all his energy to football, and learning the scheme of Seattle's new offensive coordinator. Metcalf is very high on his new O.C. Shane Waldron. He described the new offense as "very intricate." The Pro-Bowl receiver says Waldron is "always trying to learn something new, not only about the players but you know about the game of football and about offense and always coming up with new ways to just try to, you know, get his playmakers the ball."