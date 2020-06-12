Matchup of division leaders: Seahawks vs Giants. The Giants?

x
In this strangest of NFL seasons in this weirdest of years, here's a matchup of division leaders you wouldn't expect: Seattle hosting the New York Giants.
Certainly the Seahawks on top of the tough NFC West is no stretch. 

They are 8-3, have a dynamic offense and improving defense, and plenty of pedigree under coach Pete Carroll. 

It's their opponent that makes little sense — except in 2020. New York is 4-7, has yet to beat a team with a winning record, and enters the most difficult portion of its schedule. 

Yet the Giants are tied atop the awful NFC East with Washington, which it has beaten twice.