Matchup of division leaders: Seahawks vs Giants. The Giants?

In this strangest of NFL seasons in this weirdest of years, here's a matchup of division leaders you wouldn't expect: Seattle hosting the New York Giants.

Certainly the Seahawks on top of the tough NFC West is no stretch.

They are 8-3, have a dynamic offense and improving defense, and plenty of pedigree under coach Pete Carroll.

Final Seahawks Injury Report... If Shell and Ogbuehi can't go, that could mean Jamarco Jones at right tackle against Giants. pic.twitter.com/HZfN9ifvRZ — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 4, 2020

It's their opponent that makes little sense — except in 2020. New York is 4-7, has yet to beat a team with a winning record, and enters the most difficult portion of its schedule.