Seahawks place offensive stars Lockett, Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks’ rollercoaster season took another hit Thursday after receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced the roster move Thursday morning on its website.

Lockett and Collins are only the second and third players to be put on the COVID-19 list this season, with the first being tight end Gerald Everett earlier in the season. Everett missed two games after testing positive for the virus.

Lockett and Collins are two of the team’s leading offensive players, with Lockett leading the team in receptions and receiving yards and Collins leading the team in rushing yards, having started in six games this season.

The roster moves happened just a day after coach Pete Carroll discussed how his team has managed the virus better than others, having had only the one positive test all season.

“They are managing it with the conscience that helps them make the right decisions," Carroll said during a Wednesday press conference. "This just doesn’t happen to you, it happens to you when you make a mistake somewhere along the line, so our guys are doing great. I’m thrilled about that."

Lockett is in contention for the Pro Bowl this season as well, having reached over 1,000 yards during the team’s impressive win over Houston on Sunday. He’s just 34 yards shy of his career-high.

Earlier this month. the Seahawks nominated Lockett for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for his community service work.

Any player or staff member in the NFL must immediately isolate and not access any club facilities if they test positive for COVID-19.

NFL players must test daily for COVID-19 if they are unvaccinated. For fully vaccinated players, they must have receive two consecutive negative laboratory PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart and have been asymptomatic for 48 hours before returning to club facilities, according to the NFL website.

The team faced another major setback earlier this season when star quarterback Russell Wilson broke a finger on his throwing hand, forcing him to miss multiple weeks. Wilson had previously never missed a game during his tenure with the team.