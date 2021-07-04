Lions sign CB Quinton Dunbar to bolster shaky secondary

The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Detroit made the move Tuesday, adding desperately needed help in its secondary.

Dunbar had armed robbery charges dropped against him last year in a case that also involved New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker, who also was cleared.

Dunbar has at least one interception in each of his six NFL seasons.