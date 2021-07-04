x
Lions sign CB Quinton Dunbar to bolster shaky secondary

The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar sits on the bench during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Detroit made the move Tuesday, adding desperately needed help in its secondary. 

Dunbar had armed robbery charges dropped against him last year in a case that also involved New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker, who also was cleared. 

Dunbar has at least one interception in each of his six NFL seasons. 

He has 10 career interceptions and 171 tackles over five seasons with Washington and one year in Seattle. Dunbar started six games for the Seahawks last season and had one interception and 30 tackles before having season-ending knee surgery.

