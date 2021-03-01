Lions interested in Seahawks' GM Schneider

The Detroit Lions are in the market for a general manager and they have an eye on Seahawks GM John Schneider.

NFL.com is reporting the Lions want to make the blockbuster move. but if it happens, it would cost them a draft pick or more.

Schneider is still under contract with the Seahawks through the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pete Carroll recently re-signed with the Hawks through 2025. Carroll has the final say on personnel decisions, but both imply they work as a team in this area. Many reports say this could help the Lions in trying to bring Schneider to Detroit.

But in today's pre-game interview on 710 ESPN, Schneider was asked about the report and he called it just "rumors."

Schneider said, "Traci and I my wife and I love it here." He finished the interview with, "That's about that. We're good."

Other teams have wanted Schneider and fallen short of getting him. Three years ago, the Packers made a run at him. The Hawks reportedly denied the Pack a chance to interview him.