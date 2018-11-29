Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright will be watching his teammates from the sidelines for yet another game. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Wright has been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Wright missed the first six outings of the year as he recovered from arthroscopic knee injury before returning Week 8 following the Seahawks’ bye to face the Lions. He then appeared in the next two games but was inactive for both the Packers and the Panthers. He has not returned to practice.

“He’s working at his rehab out of town,” Carroll said Wednesday. “He’s doing something special and hopefully going to be a big help to him. He’ll be out all week.”

Carroll did not reveal the nature of the treatment.

The Seahawks have had to make adjustments in Wright’s absenceall season and this week should be no different. The Seahawks, without Wright, will continue their hunt for a playoff spot this Sunday against the 49ers at CenturyLink Field.

Kickoff has been moved to a 1:25 p.m. start.

