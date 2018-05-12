The Seattle Seahawks are an entirely different team than they were in the first two weeks of the season. While a return to their punishing run game is the biggest culprit, another huge factor (and one that is certainly related) is the lack of turnovers for Seattle’s offense.

So far in 2018, the Seahawks have only turned the ball over nine times. Five of those were in the first two games of the season, meaning the team has only turned the ball over four times in the last 10 games – a span in which they have forced opponents into 15 turnovers.

Also see | Here is the Seahawks playoff position after blowing out the 49ers

Coach Pete Carroll credits quarterback Russell Wilson, who is quietly having one of the best seasons of his career, for helping Seattle hold onto the football.

“Russ (Wilson) has done that for a long time in his career,” Carroll commented on Monday. “He’s been great at it. We’ve been on top of the turnovers whenever we’re winning and we’re doing it and he’s been a big part of that. To be in such a volatile position too, but to control that so well, he’s done a great job for us.”

Wilson currently sports a tidy 29/5 TD/INT ratio on the season, and a staggering 24/2 mark from Week 3 onward. He has adjusted well to Brian Schottenheimer’s offense and is finding ways to carve up opponents on less passing attempts than ever before.

Also see | QB Russell Wilson thriving in Seahawks balanced offense

“He’s had a great conscience about what we’re trying to do and how to do it, and he’s adapted over the years to suit that,” Carroll continued. “Really, we couldn’t ask for a whole lot more. He’s done a great job of that.”

Wilson and the Seahawks will host the Minnesota Vikings, who have 19 takeaways on the season, on Monday Night Football at CenturyLink Field.

Kickoff is slated for 5:15 p.m. PT.

WATCH: How Seattle's weather makes Seahawks fans louder at CenturyLink Field

© 2018 USATODAY.COM