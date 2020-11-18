LA Rams player tests positive for coronavirus

The Los Angeles Rams will hold their team meetings from home Wednesday after an unidentified player tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday night.

The player is self-quarantining, and the Rams say they are "entering intensive protocol." The Rams were scheduled only for a light walkthrough practice Wednesday with an extra-long week of preparation for their game at Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Statement from the Los Angeles Rams: pic.twitter.com/lcxklfWNzo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 18, 2020

Rams players and coaches will hold their normal meeting schedule from home. They haven't determined their schedule for the rest of the week.

Los Angeles center Brian Allen was the first NFL player to confirm he had tested positive for coronavirus back in April. Other Rams players who have already recovered from COVID-19 infections include left tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Terrell Lewis.