SEATTLE (AP) - The Green Bay Packers will have linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Bashaud Breeland available Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Martinez had been listed as questionable on the final injury report with an ankle injury and Breeland was questionable with a groin injury. Breeland's availability was especially important after the Packers ruled out four starters on Wednesday including cornerback Kevin King and safety Kentrell Brice. Also ruled out were linebacker Nick Perry and wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Seattle is without linebacker K.J. Wright due to a knee injury that knocked him out of last week's game against the Rams. Wright was listed as doubtful. Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) and safety Delano Hill (quadriceps) were also inactive.

Green Bay also activated wide receiver Trevor Davis from injured reserve. Davis had been out since early September and could take over duties on kick returns for the Packers.

