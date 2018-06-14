It’s widely known the Seattle Seahawks have an outstanding group of linebackers. While the infamous Legion of Boom has received most of the attention in previous years, the linebackers have steadily performed at elite levels.

With the LOB undergoing some pretty dramatic changes, many feel it is the linebackers turn to step into the spotlight and lead the defense. Linebacker K.J. Wright, speaking to the media after minicamp on Wednesday, was asked his thoughts about taking on that leadership role.

What’s on your mind today? K.J. Wright shares his answer and how Day 2 of Minicamp went. https://t.co/GAaZmw47SN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 13, 2018

“I believe that defense is always led by the linebackers,” Wright commented. “We call the plays, we set the front, we cover tight ends and receivers, we tackle guys in the backfield. So I don’t believe it’s ever been led by the secondary. I believe that people chose to view it that way.”

The linebackers (and the defense) will once again be led by Wright and All-Pro, Bobby Wagner. Newcomers Barkevious Mingo and Shaquem Griffin will provide added depth to an already elite crew.

The secondary is going to be without Richard Sherman, and could very well be without safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas as well. While the team has plenty of internal (and external) options to replace them, it definitely looks like the linebackers will be the new leaders of the defense.

Or, perhaps, they have been all along.



© 2018 KING