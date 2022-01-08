KING 5's Seahawks season preview: Best games in 2022, bold predictions and more

Example video title will go here for this video

The KING 5 team will analyze the Seahawks' quarterback competition, Russell Wilson's return, a revamped defense and much more in our season preview series.

The KING 5 team, the new home of the Seahawks , will analyze the team's quarterback competition, the 2022 rookie class, a revamped defense and much more before Seattle starts the new season by hosting Russell Wilson (remember him?) and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

In advance of the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season, KING 5 is working on a six-week-long season preview series breaking down the 2022 Seattle Seahawks.

Fans can watch that matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and all of the Seahawks' preseason games locally on KING 5.

Let's break down how each of these nine rookies will factor into the Seahawks' plans this season, with the team's first preseason game scheduled for Aug. 13.

However, some of the first-year players will be starters and critical contributors for a Seahawks team with a lot of new faces at important positions.

Not all nine of the rookies selected will see much on-field action and not even all of them are locks to make the team's final 53-man regular-season roster.

After selecting just three prospects in the 2021 National Football League (NFL) Draft, the Seattle Seahawks tripled that in the most recent draft.

But can the Seahawks continue to buck the NFL trend and keep winning while running the ball more often? FULL STORY HERE.

When the team's rushing efficiency dipped - like in 2017 - the Seahawks had one of its worst seasons with Wilson at the helm.

Under Carroll, Seattle has combined volume and efficiency to create one of the most consistently bankable units in the NFL.

The team ranked 21st and 27th, respectively, in overall rushing attempts in the only two seasons Seattle missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era (2017 and 2021).

Seattle ranked within the top five in total rushing attempts in five of the last nine seasons.

The Seattle Seahawks are a profoundly weird team in an era relying more and more on its quarterbacks to generate offense. For much of the Pete Carroll era, Seattle has preferred to lean on its running game rather than the other way around.

Let's examine the most likely options to lead Seattle in rushing, as well as who else might earn some snaps at running back in 2022. FULL STORY HERE

Following Chris Carson's injury-induced retirement ahead of training camp, two obvious candidates stand above the rest of the Seahawks' current crop of tailbacks.

But who will be getting the lion's share of the carries in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron 's first season in Seattle?

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has given all indications that the team's offense plans to focus increasingly on the ground game, after quarterback Russell Wilson's offseason departure to Denver.

Long-term QB answers :

When the Seattle Seahawks passed on trading for Baker Mayfield this offseason, it signaled a clear intention for the organization.

The cost to acquire Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick, was just a 2024 conditional draft pick or, in other terms, a fourth-round pick at best.

Trading for Mayfield would have been a cheap opportunity to add a potential quarterback of the future, but Seattle elected to standpat with Geno Smith and Drew Lock, a pair widely regarded as backup-level quarterbacks masquerading as starters.

Quite simply, it's a tacit admission that the team's long-term answer at quarterback is not currently on the roster.

This means the Seahawks do not have not a realistic path to playoff contention, much less the Super Bowl aspirations that were omnipresent when Russell Wilson was the No. 1 guy.

Without a long-term option at the league's most important position, the Seahawks are projected to lose a lot of games and land a premier pick in a draft that is expected to have a stronger quarterback class than 2022's historically inept group.

Here are a few options not currently on the Seahawks roster that could be the long-term answer to replacing Wilson. FULL STORY HERE.

By Quixem Ramirez