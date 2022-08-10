KING 5 Seahawks roundtable: What are our favorite Russell Wilson era memories?

With Wilson gone, who is now the Seahawks’ best player?



Alex Didion: Tyler Lockett. Although it could take some time to establish a rapport with whoever is under center, Lockett's production speaks for itself over his NFL career. Metcalf will generate more buzz with his athleticism, but there haven't been many more reliable wideouts in the league than Lockett, especially when the latter stands just 5-foot-10 and weighs 182 pounds. Lockett will be a critical safety blanket for either Smith or Lock throughout the 2022 season.



Jake Garcia: DK Metcalf. At training camp, Seahawks players have been routinely asked "Pound for pound, who's the best athlete on the team?" and so far, DK is winning the popular vote. Not only is he their best athlete, but he's also their best player. He's a game-changing talent that deserves every bit of his new contract. The question is, will this year's quarterback be able to get him the ball?



Quixem Ramirez: Tyler Lockett. Metcalf is the flashier wide receiver, but the 5-foot-10 Lockett has beaten him in receiving yards (3,286) and receptions (255) over the last three seasons and nearly matched him in touchdowns (26) despite being 50 pounds lighter. Last season, when both receivers did not have Wilson for long stretches of the season, Lockett remained consistent (seven games with over 90 yards) while Metcalf (just three games with over 90 yards) regressed in every category.