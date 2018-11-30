On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will face off against the 49ers and Legion of Boom founding member Richard Sherman, who signed with San Francisco this offseason.

The Seahawks still employ two original members of the LoB — Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas — although injuries are preventing either player from suiting up.

That has not stopped Chancellor from staying involved with the team. The four-time Pro Bowl safety has lent his expertise to Seattle’s young defense throughout the year.

“Kam has been really helpful and supportive, and he’s such a great character to have around anybody,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “Anybody can benefit from that guy. He’s an amazing person.”

A neck injury suffered last season effectively ended Chancellor’s incredible eight-year career, although he is still on Seattle’s roster, which allows him to spend time on the sideline and with the team at practice when he chooses.

“Kam is a mild-mannered guy on the sidelines who’s able to talk to them in the player’s mind and the player’s type of language to let them know the different things to expect, how to play certain plays,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said. “He’s been a very important resource for the players.”

Chancellor may not have the impact he used to have with the pads on, but the potential future coach is still making a difference on this young but successful Seattle defense.

