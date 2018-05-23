The Seattle Seahawks have seen three big pieces of their secondary depart this off-season. Richard Sherman, DeShawn Shead and Jeremy Lane were all members of Seattle’s famous Legion of Boom, but will not be on the team in 2018.

While that may cause panic about Seattle’s secondary, the team is still returning Earl Thomas, Shaquill Griffin and Byron Maxwell, who was re-signed earlier this month.

The Seahawks also re-signed Justin Coleman, who was quietly one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL last year – according to Pro Football Focus.

Justin Coleman was one of the toughest cornerbacks to find success against in the NFL in 2017. pic.twitter.com/Gx4T8879AH — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 22, 2018

Coleman played in all 16 games for the Seahawks last season, starting five. He had 25 tackles, nine pass deflections and 1.5 sacks, while also returning two interceptions for touchdowns. His two non-offense touchdowns led the league.

Coleman allowed just a 73.7 passer rating while covering in the slot, which ranked fifth in the league. While Shaquill Griffin received most of the attention for his successful rookie season, Coleman was quietly a huge part of the new Legion of Boom as well.

Acquired from the New England Patriots for a 2018 seventh-round pick, Coleman will be a big piece of Seattle’s defense again next season.

