Jets star safety Jamal Adams requests trade, Seahawks on the list

A person with direct knowledge of the situation says All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade from the New York Jets amid a contract dispute.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade from the New York Jets amid a contract dispute.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Adams has a list of 7 teams that he would like to be traded to. The Seahawks made the list.

The 24-year-old Adams has been seeking a contract extension and the Jets have said they want the safety to remain a member of the team his entire career.

But Adams wants the extension now, while the team prefers to wait until next year, at the earliest.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither Adams nor the team announced the player's trade request.