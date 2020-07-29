Jets' Gase: Trade of Adams to Seahawks a 'win-win' for both sides

Jets coach Adam Gase had mostly positive words to say about Jamal Adams a few days after the star safety was traded to Seattle.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets coach Adam Gase had mostly positive words to say about Jamal Adams a few days after the star safety was traded to Seattle.

Gase says Tuesday that Adams is an incredible talent and he felt lucky to be around him last year.

Adam Gase on the Jets-Seahawks swap involving Jamal Adams:



We want guys who want to be here and he didn’t want to be here anymore. The decision was made to move on. — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) July 28, 2020

But Gase also said the trade was a win-win for both sides as Adams got to leave the organization while the Jets received three draft picks and a veteran starter in safety Bradley McDougald.