Jets cut kicker Castillo after 3 missed FGs at Seattle

The New York Jets released kicker Sergio Castillo after he missed three of his four field-goal attempts at Seattle last Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets released kicker Sergio Castillo after he missed three of his four field-goal attempts at Seattle last Sunday.

Castillo had been filling in for Sam Ficken who's on injured reserve with a strained groin but could be cleared to practice this week. 

The Jets also claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from Jacksonville on Monday and that signaled Castillo's likely departure. 

Castillo missed attempts from 37, 41 and 43 yards in the 40-3 loss to the Seahawks. 

He was 8 for 13 on field goals in six games overall with the Jets.