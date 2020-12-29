Jared Goff to miss Rams' season finale after thumb surgery

Jared Goff will miss the Los Angeles Rams' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

Goff hurt it late in the third quarter on Sunday against the Seahawks. It happened on his follow through, hitting Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa's helmet.

It appeared that he popped his thumb back in place, after the injury.

Goff played the rest of the game with it.

Coach Sean McVay says Goff could return a week later if the Rams make the playoffs.

“If surgery is required he will miss next week and more, and if he returns this season his productivity will be down 5% - 10%."@sportsdocmatt provides insight on Rams QB Jared Goff’s thumb injury. pic.twitter.com/pOw5enorEG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 28, 2020

John Wolford will take his first NFL snaps as Goff's replacement when the Rams host the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Rams also will be without leading rusher Darrell Henderson, who is headed to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.