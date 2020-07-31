Jamal Adams leaves stress behind with new start in Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Jamal Adams says the stress over his future lifted when he learned he was being traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Adams spoke for the first time Thursday since his stunning trade from the New York Jets to the Seahawks last weekend.

He expressed his excitement about the chance to play with the likes of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner with the Seahawks. Adams also tried to mend some of his past relationships after making recent critical comments about the Jets management and head coach Adam Gase, saying he wishes nothing but the best for the Jets.