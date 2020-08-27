Jamal Adams sits Seahawks scrimmage after cutting finger

For their second scrimmage of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks let Jamal Adams be a spectator. The reason: strawberries.

The reason: strawberries.

Adams cut one of the fingers on his left hand and required stitches so he ended up getting the day off.

There was concern Adams had suffered a more significant injury after he showed up at practice a day earlier with a large protective wrap around his left hand.