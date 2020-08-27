x
Jamal Adams sits Seahawks scrimmage after cutting finger

For their second scrimmage of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks let Jamal Adams be a spectator. The reason: strawberries.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers and safety Jamal Adams sit down on the bench during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football mock game, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — For their second scrimmage of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks let Jamal Adams be a spectator. 

The reason: strawberries.

Adams cut one of the fingers on his left hand and required stitches so he ended up getting the day off. 

There was concern Adams had suffered a more significant injury after he showed up at practice a day earlier with a large protective wrap around his left hand. 

While Adams should be fine, presumptive starting right tackle Brandon Shell suffered a twisted ankle in warmups and only took part in the initial moments of the scrimmage.