Jamal Adams sits Seahawks scrimmage after cutting finger

SEATTLE (AP) — For their second scrimmage of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks let Jamal Adams be a spectator.
The reason: strawberries.
Adams cut one of the fingers on his left hand and required stitches so he ended up getting the day off.
There was concern Adams had suffered a more significant injury after he showed up at practice a day earlier with a large protective wrap around his left hand.
While Adams should be fine, presumptive starting right tackle Brandon Shell suffered a twisted ankle in warmups and only took part in the initial moments of the scrimmage.