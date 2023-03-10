Seahawks safety Jamal Adams leaves first game in more than a year with a concussion

Adams, who tore a quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener, was hurt when he was kneed in the helmet by Daniel Jones as he attempted to tackle the quarterback.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had to leave his first game in more than a year when he sustained a concussion on the opening series against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Adams, who tore a quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener, was hurt when he was kneed in the helmet by Daniel Jones as he attempted to tackle the quarterback on a scramble. The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler immediately went to his knees and walked off the field with trainers next to him.

After about five minutes, the seven-year veteran was ruled out.

Adams was drafted by the Jets with the sixth pick overall in 2017. He was traded to Seattle in the summer of 2020.

In his brief appearance against New York, Seattle used Adams as mostly a hybrid linebacker playing in the box. He had an early pressure on Jones and a hard tackle on a short pass to Parris Campbell.

The Seahawks ended up emerging with a dominant 24-3 win at MetLife Stadium on Monday night. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Adams isn't likely to miss the Seahawks' next game after the team's Week 5 bye.

"He's going to be OK," Carroll said. "He got kicked in the head, so he misses this game, but the preparation to get him to this, then with the week coming up, he's going to be fine I'm sure and be back out there. So it's just a little glitch right now.