Jamal Adams walked out to the field about an hour into the first Seattle Seahawks practice of training camp in the role of spectator.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Jamal Adams walked out to the field about an hour into the first Seattle Seahawks practice of training camp in the role of spectator.

Coach Pete Carroll says that would have been the case for Adams even if there weren't ongoing talks about a contract extension.

Adams is still recovering after undergoing offseason surgery on both hands and a shoulder.