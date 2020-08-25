Jackson back with Seahawks after getting knocked out

Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson was back at the team facility two days after he suffered a head injury in a team scrimmage and was taken away in an ambulance.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson was back at the team facility two days after he suffered a head injury in a team scrimmage and was taken away in an ambulance.

Coach Pete Carroll says the team will be very deliberate about making sure Jackson is OK.

Jackson appeared to collide helmet to helmet with offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi during a scrimmage at CenturyLink Field and seemed to be unconscious before he landed on the turf.