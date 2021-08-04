Hyder hopes to build off career season moving to Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Kerry Hyder Jr. had the best season of his career last year with the San Francisco 49ers, and translated that into a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Hyder had a breakout year in 2016 with Detroit, but suffered a torn Achilles tendon and missed the entire 2017 season.
Hyder and the Seahawks are hoping to avoid a similar fate this time following another big season by the nearly 30-year-old defensive end.
Hyder should help bolster Seattle's pass rush and his versatility to play inside and outside on the defensive line has drawn comparisons to former Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.