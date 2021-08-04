Hyder hopes to build off career season moving to Seattle

Kerry Hyder Jr. had the best season of his career last year with the San Francisco 49ers, and translated that into a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kerry Hyder Jr. had the best season of his career last year with the San Francisco 49ers, and translated that into a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Hyder had a breakout year in 2016 with Detroit, but suffered a torn Achilles tendon and missed the entire 2017 season.

Hyder and the Seahawks are hoping to avoid a similar fate this time following another big season by the nearly 30-year-old defensive end.