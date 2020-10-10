How you could own 'bubble gum' Nike gameday shoes worn by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is raising voting awareness through two of his signature items: bubble gum and dad shoes.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for many things other than winning football games. His “dad shoes” have been celebrated on the internet for years and you’ll find entire web pages of images focused on his bubble gum chewing.

That’s the inspiration behind a new fundraising effort that benefits a local organization and encourages voting.

Carroll is a part of the #CoachTheVote campaign that challenges coaches across collegiate and pro sports to register their teams to vote.

The Seahawks coach founded a unique content company called Amplify Voices and teamed up with artists to put a charitable spin on his trademark “dad shoes.” The Nike Monarch is actually a best seller and Carroll started wearing customized versions to spread his voting message.

Carroll first wore his custom shoes during the Dallas Cowboys game and then wore a pair decorated by Tacoma artist Perry Porter against the Miami Dolphins.

This week, Seattle native Adrian Brandon is putting his brushes to work from his Brooklyn studio. Brandon often uses his art to bring awareness to the injustices that the Black community faces and was eager to support his hometown heading into the November election.

“I wanted to use the scenery in Seattle for inspiration," Brandon said. "From the trees to the water and mountains. It’s a color palette that I love and I wanted to liven it up with some bright pink because Pete loves his bubble gum.”