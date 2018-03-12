The Seattle Seahawks took a big step Sunday toward getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 with a 43-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West title Sunday, so a Seahawks division title is off the table. Seattle is playing for one of the two wild card spots.

The Seahawks (7-5) is currently in the top wild card position, ahead of the Washington Redskins (6-6). The Redskins play the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. A loss by the Redskins would help Seattle solidify its position even more.

Wild card standings

Seahawks (7-5)

Redskins (6-5)

Vikings (6-5-1)

Panthers (6-6)

Eagles (5-6)

Buccaneers (5-7)

Packers (4-7-1)

Falcons (4-8)

Giants (4-8)

Lions (4-8)

The Seahawks host the Vikings on Monday Night Football next week. A Seattle win would put it 1.5 games ahead of Minnesota and would virtually assure it a playoff spot. That's because two of the final three games are against the Cardinals and 49ers -- teams with a combined 5-19 record.

The Seahawks already have a head-to-head tiebreaker against the Panthers after last week's win, so Carolina would have to finish with a better record in order to leapfrog Seattle.

Not on this list is the Dallas Cowboys, which is also 7-5 and currently leading the NFC East. If the Redskins or Eagles somehow overtake Dallas and the Cowboys fall back into the wild card mix, Seattle has the head-to-head tiebreaker there as well thanks to a Week 3 victory.

Besides the Vikings, Cardinals and 49ers, the other matchup facing Seattle is a Sunday night tilt on Dec. 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-2) at CenturyLink Field.

The simplest scenario for the Seahawks: Go 4-for-4 in the remaining games and Seattle will be a playoff town again. The Vikings and Chiefs look to be the biggest hurdles in the way.

