SEATTLE — The Seahawks are 4-0 and Russell Wilson led the number 1 offense past the Miami Dolphins and is getting ready for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The biggest test for the Seahawks will be slowing down the leagues' leading rusher Dalvin Cook. Terry Hollimon preps us on what to watch for this weekend.