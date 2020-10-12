Seahawks vs. Giants - What Happened?!

Was this a bad loss or a good learning opportunity? #HawkZone

SEATTLE — Last week, the Seattle Seahawks got into a defensive struggle with New York Giants. Going into halftime with a score of 0-5 in Seattle’s favor, the Giants made an adjustment to attack the Seahawks' rush defense, gashing their tough run defense for 190 yards. The Giants defense kept pressure on Russell with 5 sacks and kept the Seahawks guessing with hiding coverage schemes.

The Seahawks now turn their attention to the New York Jets who are winless this season. This should be a bounce back game with focus on getting healthy and positioning for playoffs.

Terry Hollimon joins us to discuss what happened with the offensive line and why Carlos Dunlap and Chris Carson were on a snap count.

PLUS: The Seahawks are the only team to not have a positive COVID test. #GoHawks