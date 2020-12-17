Hawk Zone: Seahawks vs. ? Likely match ups for the playoffs

Washington Football Team, LA Rams and SF 49ers are the next three games. All have good defenses with strong Defensive Lines.

SEATTLE — Terry Hollimon, former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show is here to talk 'Hawks in the Hawk Zone.

The Seattle Seahawks got back to winning form against the New York Jets. Vegas noted the win with a 13.5 point spread and Russell Wilson set his season high for touchdown passes with 3 games remaining.

Today we're talking likely match ups for playoffs. Washington Football Team, LA Rams and SF 49ers are the next three games. All have good defenses with strong Defensive Lines.

If the playoffs started today, the Seahawks would face the Football Team. Other Possibilities are Tampa or the LA RAMS. Maybe Green Bay and if everything falls in the favor of the Seahawks and they win out it is possible that they will finish with the #1 seed in the NFC.