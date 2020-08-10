x
Grabbing Snacks: Seahawks sign veteran DT Damon Harrison

The Seattle Seahawks have signed former All-Pro Damon "Snacks" Harrison to their practice squad.
Credit: AP
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed former All-Pro Damon "Snacks" Harrison to their practice squad. 

He could potentially make his debut as early as this week against Minnesota. 

The move could be a strong one by Seattle, which added another option to a defensive tackle rotation that already includes starters Poona Ford and Jarran Reed. 

Harrison is in his ninth season. 

He was an All-Pro in 2016 with the New York Giants, and spent parts of the past two seasons with Detroit, where he played in 25 of 26 games.