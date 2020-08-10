Grabbing Snacks: Seahawks sign veteran DT Damon Harrison

The Seattle Seahawks have signed former All-Pro Damon "Snacks" Harrison to their practice squad.

He could potentially make his debut as early as this week against Minnesota.

The move could be a strong one by Seattle, which added another option to a defensive tackle rotation that already includes starters Poona Ford and Jarran Reed.

Harrison is in his ninth season.