GM: Seahawks LB K.J. Wright had offseason shoulder surgery

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said starting linebacker K.J. Wright underwent offseason shoulder surgery and is unsure when he'll be healthy.

In an interview with KJR-AM in Seattle, Schneider said it was not a serious surgery and Wright is currently rehabilitating following the procedure.

Schneider declined to discuss further details.

Wright, who will turn 31 in July, has spent his entire career with the Seahawks after being a fourth-round pick in 2011.