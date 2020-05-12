Giants QB Daniel Jones doubtful for Seahawks game on Sunday

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on a limited basis on Friday and has been listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the Seahawks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on a limited basis on Friday and has been listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Jones was injured last weekend against Cincinnati and did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.

The #Giants declare QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) to be doubtful for the game vs. the #Seahawks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2020

If Jones cannot play Colt McCoy will start for the Giants (4-7). They are riding a three-game winning streak that has put them in first place in the NFC East.