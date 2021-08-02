x
Gerald Everett relishes chance for major role with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping signing tight end Gerald Everett will pay off in a big way.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, left, talks with Dave Canales, right, Seahawks Offensive Passing Game Coordinator, during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are hoping signing tight end Gerald Everett will pay off in a big way.

Everett is an athletic option for the Seahawks who has the chance to be the No. 3 pass catcher in Seattle's offensive system. 

He also brings an understanding of the new system after spending the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he worked with new Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. 

Everett split time in Los Angeles but should be the primary tight end with Seattle.

