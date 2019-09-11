SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is doubtful to play Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle hasn't practiced all week for the 49ers (8-0) because of injuries to his knee and ankle and is unlikely to play in the NFC West showdown against Seattle (7-2). Coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday any other player would have been ruled out of the game but he will hold out hope for Kittle.

San Francisco could activate Garrett Celek off the physically unable to perform list or promote Daniel Helm from the practice squad if needed.

Kicker Robbie Gould is also doubtful with a quadriceps injury.

Tackles Joe Staley (leg) and Mike McGlinchey (knee) could return to the lineup this week. They are listed as questionable along with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadriceps) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee).