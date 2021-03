The Seattle Seahawks have jumped at the chance to add a proven veteran in the mold of what they want in an interior offensive lineman.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have jumped at the chance to add a proven veteran in the mold of what they want in an interior offensive lineman.

The Seahawks have added Gabe Jackson, who was deemed expendable by the Las Vegas Raiders after seven seasons.

Jackson has started 99 of 100 career games.

Last season was significant because Jackson played in all 16 games for the first time since 2016.