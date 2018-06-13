While free safety Earl Thomas was a no-show for the start of Seattle Seahawks minicamp on Tuesday, both defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Byron Maxell reported for duty.

“Byron got his work done today – he jumped back in,” coach Pete Carroll explained after practice. “Frank’s still got a little problem – he’s got a little hamstring that’s been bothering him throughout the offseason.

“He hasn’t quite got it right so we’re holding him out. He got a little bit of work today.”

Frank Clark doesn't skip leg day. pic.twitter.com/1JdilS6N3X — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 12, 2018

Both Clark and Maxwell had opted to sit out the voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) this offseason.

With Thomas planning on missing practice until his contract dispute is resolved, Carroll was asked his thoughts on players holding out.

“I think it’s an individual situation,” Carroll explained. “An individual case with whoever the guy is, whatever his story is, and I don’t put them in a basket.

“I think you look at each guy and whatever is going on, the history and all that, and you deal with it accordingly.”

The Seahawks mandatory minicamp resumes Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. PT.



