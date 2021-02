After a 22 year wait, Tom Flores is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He's been eligible to be voted in since 1999.

The senior committee voted him in as the lone coaching finalist.

BREAKING: Tom Flores has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/WeFP4p14Bs — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 7, 2021

Flores coached the Seattle Seahawks from 1992-94. But he's best known for his time with the Raiders.