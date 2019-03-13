The last of the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom is now gone as former free safety Earl Thomas heads to the Baltimore Ravens.

On Wednesday, Thomas secured a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing and $22 million in the first nine months, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Thomas' contract is now second-largest among safeties. Redskins' Landon Collins is first.

Thomas tweeted a goodbye message to fans shortly after the details of his new contract were reported.

"Thank you Seattle for the love and memories that my family and I will never forget...," Thomas said in a tweet.

Thomas, who spent nine seasons with the Seahawks, was the 14th overall pick in the 2010 draft. His contract expired this year.

His last year with the Hawks was tumultuous. Thomas only played four games as he fractured his leg in an October game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the injury put him out of commission for the rest of the season. Thomas was then fined by the NFL for making an obscene gesture toward the team during that game against the Cardinals.

Thomas was the last of the Legion of Boom, the team's defensive backs, that was still playing for the Hawks. Of the 2012 team, cornerback Richard Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers last year, safety Kam Chancellor retired last year following a neck injury, and cornerback Brandon Browner played a season each with the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints before leaving the NFL in 2016.