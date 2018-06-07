The Seattle Seahawks’ offseason has been dominated by talk about free safety Earl Thomas.

In the moments after Seattle’s 2017 matchup against Dallas, Thomas was heard telling Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to “come get me” during a trip to the visiting locker room. Rumors were rampant before the NFL Draft, with many predicting the Seahawks and Cowboys could work out a trade for Thomas.

Recently, the Pro Bowl safety has held true to his word, announcing the holdout he threatened during this year’s Pro Bowl.

Thomas hasn’t been shy about the fact he was born and raised a Dallas fan. Could things be finally coming together for Thomas and his beloved Cowboys?

Former Seahawks defensive lineman Cliff Avril, who was released by Seattle in May, shared some interesting information this week during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

.@cliffavril on @Earl_Thomas saying he wants to be in Dallas: Everyone in (the Seahawks) locker room knows Earl loves the Cowboys. He'd leave immediately after work just to catch them play MNF. We didn't take it too serious. Whatever team he dresses up for he's gonna do his thing pic.twitter.com/5lc5LzKSND — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 3, 2018

“Everyone in the locker room knows Earl loves the Cowboys,” Avril said. “He’d leave immediately after work just to catch them play ‘MNF.’ We didn’t take it too serious. Whatever team he dresses up for, he’s going to do his thing.”

As of now, Thomas remains on Seattle’s roster, but there is no telling how long his holdout might last or whether the two sides can reach a resolution. Thomas and rest of the Seahawks have just a few weeks before the training camp mandatory reporting date of July 25.

