Fair warning to all Seattle Seahawk fans: You may want to avert your eyes or proceed with caution.

Since signing with Seattle’s division rival in San Francisco, the only 49ers team gear cornerback Richard Sherman has been seen in has been limited to hats and photoshopped images.

This is no longer the case as Sherman tweeted a picture of himself wearing a 49ers uniform for the entire NFL world to see.

Late Wednesday night, the 49ers hosted a “State of the Franchise” meeting where they unveiled throwback uniforms, dating back to 1994. Several marquee 49ers players modeled the throwback threads, and Sherman was among those selected by the organization.

San Francisco first adopted this look during the 1994 season, a design which hearkened back to the uniform worn by the Niners during the 1950’s. The 49ers will wear these as alternate uniforms next season.

San Francisco finished 2017 strong, winning their last five games after acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from New England. As a result, the Niners are getting a lot of chatter as a potential dark horse candidate in the NFC.

However, it will be no easy ride as they will have to get past the Rams and the Seahawks. Despite the roster overhaul Seattle has gone through, they will still be a tough out for anyone wanting to win the division next season. Especially since the Seahawks have won the last nine meetings with the 49ers.

