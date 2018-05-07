As the NFL continues to evolve into a more pass-happy league, it’s become critical for teams to load up on as many pass rushers as possible.

Many teams bolstered their pass rush through free agency and the draft, but the Seattle Seahawks lost a great deal of talent along the defensive line this offseason, including starters Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, and Sheldon Richardson.

The choice to trade Bennett and Avril’s retirement announcement weren’t surprises, but the decision to let Richardson leave for Minnesota was met with far more skepticism. After surrendering receiver Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick to acquire him last September, why let him walk for only $8 million?

In the end, Richardson didn’t produce enough during his lone season in Seattle to warrant a long-term deal. The Seahawks felt they could receive similar production from Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen, who were signed away from the Vikings during free agency at a far cheaper cost.

Most importantly, the Seahawks have a potential breakout candidate in third-year defensive tackle Jarran Reed ready to help pick up the slack. Known for his run stuffing ability, the ex-Alabama standout moved into a full-time starting role last season for Seattle, increasing his tackle total from 34 as a rookie to 45 in 2017.

Entering his third NFL season, Reed must become more reliable as a pass rusher to reach his full potential. Though he’s only recorded 3.0 sacks in 30 games, he showed progress developing secondary counter moves and became more of a factor generating pressure last season, an encouraging sign for a Seahawks team desperate for help rushing opposing quarterbacks.

With another big jump in this area of his game, Reed could emerge as a Pro Bowl candidate playing alongside Naz Jones, Johnson, and Stephen in Seattle’s new-look defense. What makes the former second-round pick such a valuable player to Seattle’s prospects for the 2018 season and beyond?

Check out our latest film breakdown looking at Reed’s biggest strengths and areas of improvement from the 2017 season.

© 2018 KING