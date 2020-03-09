Fans or not, NFL braces for new stadium feel, sudden changes

NFL clubs are bracing for lower revenues with limited numbers of fans or none at all with season openers drawing near.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — NFL clubs are bracing for lower revenues with limited numbers of fans or none at all with season openers drawing near.

There is also an expectation that things could change suddenly, just as they have in recent months with the coronavirus pandemic.

Forbes magazine estimates that the Dallas Cowboys have twice the revenue of any other team through their stadium.

While that revenue will take a hit, the Cowboys are symbolic of the NFL at large.

The league and its teams should be able to weather the financial storm.

At Centurylink Field, the 12's are one of the loudest NFL crowds. They've hit 137.6 decibels during a game.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed will miss having them at the stadium. Reed says CenturyLink Field "gives you another like boost of energy sends chills through your body."

"I'm curious to see how it's gonna be, I think you know personally from my opinion you probably feel like practice does."