That's a wrap for the 'Hawks! What's next?

We're wrapping up the season with Terry Hollimon on this week's Hawk Zone.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks finished the 2020 season as NFC West Division Champs. That wasn’t goal ... but still a good season for the Hawks! They dealt with injuries all season, turned a historically bad defense around mid-season, and were the only team in the league to not have a positive COVID 19 test. 

As the team heads into the off-season we talk with Terry Hollimon about what’s in the future for our beloved Seattle Seahawks. 

Terry Hollimon is a former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show - follow him on Twitter! Segment Producer Derek Price. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  