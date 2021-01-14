That's a wrap for the 'Hawks! What's next?

We're wrapping up the season with Terry Hollimon on this week's Hawk Zone.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks finished the 2020 season as NFC West Division Champs. That wasn’t goal ... but still a good season for the Hawks! They dealt with injuries all season, turned a historically bad defense around mid-season, and were the only team in the league to not have a positive COVID 19 test.

As the team heads into the off-season we talk with Terry Hollimon about what’s in the future for our beloved Seattle Seahawks.