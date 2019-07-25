Former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas talks to ESPN's Josina Anderson and about giving Seahawks coach Pete Carroll the middle finger. It happened last year, in the Cardinals game, after Earl broke his leg.

The 6-time Pro-Bowler says he doesn't regret doing it. He only regrets it if his teammates think it was towards them. Thomas says "the bird" was meant for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Thomas told Anderson "I gave Pete the middle finger because I felt like he wasn't being honest with me."

The 30-year-old was in the middle of negotiating a contract extension with the Hawks. But he broke his leg against the Cardinals in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Thomas says he hasn't talked to Carroll since he broke his leg, ten months ago.

The safety signed with Baltimore this off-season for 4-years, $55 million. Seattle will see Thomas again, soon. The Hawks host the Ravens October 20th at CenturyLink Field.