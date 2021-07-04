Dunlap got needed assurances before returning to Seattle

Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap sought assurances from one player before he considered returning to Seattle on a new contract.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap sought assurances from one player before he considered returning to Seattle on a new contract.

He asked quarterback Russell Wilson if he was going to be with the team in the near future.

The answer was yes, and with that settled, Dunlap quickly re-signed once the Seahawks made an offer.

"I'm coming back because I see him as my quarterback," said Dunlap. "I want to pick up where we left off, and he told me he's with us and he's here to stay and he said Let's go Hawks."